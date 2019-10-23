Vacant north Baton Rouge home catches fire when someone trespasses in search of warmth

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire in a vacant North Baton Rouge home early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the blaze started when someone trespassed into a vacant North 17th Street home in hopes of getting warm.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to find smoke coming from the house and upon entering, saw that flames had spread to the attic.

They were able to extinguish the blaze before it spread to adjacent structures.

The estimated loss in damages appears to be around $10,000.