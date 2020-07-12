92°
Vacant house set on fire near Highland Road

1 hour 43 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2020 Jul 12, 2020 July 12, 2020 5:57 PM July 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Early Sunday morning firefighters responded to a vacant house on fire.

Around 12:45 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call in reference to a house in flames.

When firefighters arrived to 2032 Nebraska St. near Highland Road they found fire in the back of the residence. Fire crews were able to contain the blaze in that area. 

The property received heavy fire and smoke damage.

According to BRFD, the cause if this incident is arson.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419

