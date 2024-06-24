Vacant house ruled total loss on North St.

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on the 3300 block of North St. around 9 p.m. Sunday night.



Crews arrived to find the second story fully engulfed in flames. They were able to keep the fire off of the adjacent home, but the vacant building is a total loss.



There were no injuries and investigators are working to determine the cause.