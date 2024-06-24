84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant house ruled total loss on North St.

3 hours 52 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, June 24 2024 Jun 24, 2024 June 24, 2024 5:14 AM June 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a vacant building fire on the 3300 block of North St. around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Crews arrived to find the second story fully engulfed in flames. They were able to keep the fire off of the adjacent home, but the vacant building is a total loss.

There were no injuries and investigators are working to determine the cause.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days