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Vacant house off Plank Road ruled total loss after early morning fire
BATON ROUGE — A vacant house off Plank Road was ruled a total loss after it went up in flames early Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to the house fire along Calumet Street near Plank around 2:40 a.m. to find flames coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters entered the house and found heavy flames throughout the home.
Within 25 minutes, they were able to put the fire out, preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
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