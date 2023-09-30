Vacant house fire off Plank Road ruled as arson

BATON ROUGE - Officials ruled arson as the cause of a vacant home fire off Plank Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home on Paige Street just after 2 a.m.



Fire crews entered the home and found a mattress on the floor on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it could cause significant damage to the home.

Firefighters determined the fire was intentionally set based on evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 389-2050.