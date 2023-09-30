Vacant house fire off Plank Road, cause undetermined

BATON ROUGE - Officials unsure of the cause of a vacant home fire off Plank Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home on Paige Street just after 2 a.m.



Fire crews entered the home and found a mattress on the floor on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it could cause significant damage to the home.

Officials originally ruled the fire as an act of arson, but after further investigation, investigators claim the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 389-2050.