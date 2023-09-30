86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant house fire off Plank Road, cause undetermined

6 hours 54 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, September 30 2023 Sep 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 4:02 AM September 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials unsure of the cause of a vacant home fire off Plank Road early Saturday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred at a home on Paige Street just after 2 a.m.

Fire crews entered the home and found a mattress on the floor on fire. Crews were able to get the fire under control before it could cause significant damage to the home.

Officials originally ruled the fire as an act of arson, but after further investigation, investigators claim the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 389-2050.

