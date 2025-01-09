Vacant house fire leaves home near-total loss

BATON ROUGE - A fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning left the building a near-total loss.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a home off Convention Street shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday for reports of a fire at the house there. Responders found the fire in the backyard and in the rear section of the home and were able to keep the flames from spreading.

No one was living in or was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.