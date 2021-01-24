58°
Vacant house fire caused by arson, says BRFD

Saturday, January 23 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters worked to put out a house that was engulfed in flames early Saturday morning.

Around 1:40 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the 1500 block of Fig Street near Brooks Park in regards to a fire.

When officials arrived on scene they found a vacant house covered in flames. 

The cause of the fire was arson, according to BRFD.  

The fire was contained before it could damage any neighboring buildings.

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419 or Crime Stoppers.

