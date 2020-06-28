84°
Vacant house consumed in flames on Myrtle Walk
BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was set ablaze early morning Sunday.
Around 1:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Myrtle Walk near Park Blvd.
By time firefighters arrived the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported. The house was a total loss.
BRFD says the cause of the fire is arson.
