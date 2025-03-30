Latest Weather Blog
Vacant house catches fire on Prescott Road; Investigators determine the cause as Arson
BATON ROUGE — Firefighters are investigating a vacant house fire as an arson after it erupted in flames early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in the 3000 block of Prescott Road at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Firefighters said when they arrived on the scene, they found the home engulfed in flames and focused on protecting nearby homes while getting the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
Investigators have determined that someone intentionally set the house on fire. Authorities said they responded to previous calls to the home just hours before the fire and discovered evidence of attempted arson.
Officials also said that while the home is vacant, there is a history of squatters.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BRFD Fire Investigators or Crimestoppers at 225-344-7867.
