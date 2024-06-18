76°
Vacant house burns down Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A vacant home off Plank Road burned down early Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge firefighters arrived at the scene on Anna Street just before 2:00 a.m., where the building was fully engulfed. Crews had the fire under control by 2:30.
The house was deemed a total loss. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
