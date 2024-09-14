88°
Latest Weather Blog
Vacant house a total loss after pre-dawn fire Saturday
BATON ROUGE — A vacant 69th Avenue house was destroyed by fire early Saturday.
Firefighters arrived at the house at 2343 69th Ave. at 4:25 a.m. and found heavy flames at the back of the house. It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, a departmental news release said.
Trending News
No one was in the house at the time, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Damage was estimated at $75,000, making the house a total loss.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday
-
Central dominates Denham Springs to win 75th Amite River Rivalry
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points