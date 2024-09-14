Vacant house a total loss after pre-dawn fire Saturday

BATON ROUGE — A vacant 69th Avenue house was destroyed by fire early Saturday.

Firefighters arrived at the house at 2343 69th Ave. at 4:25 a.m. and found heavy flames at the back of the house. It took 20 minutes to bring the fire under control, a departmental news release said.

No one was in the house at the time, and investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Damage was estimated at $75,000, making the house a total loss.