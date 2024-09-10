77°
Vacant home ruled total loss after early-morning fire

Tuesday, September 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was destroyed an early-morning fire started in its attic.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire was called in shortly after 3 a.m. to a home on Tuscacora Street. Heavy flames were coming from the roof. 

The fire was contained to the home, but the building was ruled to be a total loss. No injuries were reported, and officials are working to determine the cause of the blaze. 

