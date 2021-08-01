84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant home accidentally caught fire while homeowner was renovating

Sunday, August 01 2021
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house caught fire Sunday while the owner was trying to do renovations. 

Baton Rouge Fire Department said around 2 p.m. a house on Rainford Road caught fire when the homeowner left a heat gun on in one of the bathrooms in the home. 

Fire officials said the fire was contained to one of the bathrooms and the rest of the home received smoke and water damage. 

