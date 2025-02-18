Vacant home a total loss after early morning fire

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home on Wayne Drive has been ruled a total loss after an early morning fire.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to the home on Wayne Drive shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and found flames pouring from the windows and roof. Firefighters were able to control the flames and keep them confined to the front room and attic before they spread to any nearby buildings.

No one was found inside, and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.