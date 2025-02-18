56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vacant home a total loss after early morning fire

2 hours 3 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2025 Feb 18, 2025 February 18, 2025 9:00 AM February 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home on Wayne Drive has been ruled a total loss after an early morning fire. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to the home on Wayne Drive shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday and found flames pouring from the windows and roof. Firefighters were able to control the flames and keep them confined to the front room and attic before they spread to any nearby buildings. 

No one was found inside, and no one was injured. 

Trending News

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days