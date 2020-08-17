Vacant Evangeline Street home found in flames early Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a vacant home within the 4300 block of Evangeline Street, near the intersection with Lemonwood Drive, was on fire early Monday (August 17) morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was dispatched to the blaze shortly after 5 a.m. where they found the outside of the home in flames.

Firefighter say it appears the fire started under the home and flames crept up through the floor. Because of this, firefighters had to cut through the home's floors to get the blaze under control.

Officials say no one was living in the home at the time of the incident and fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to firefighters, the cause of the blaze is undetermined and remains under investigation.