Vacant duplex fire ruled arson
BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant duplex fire that happened on Avenue A was set intentionally.
Firefighters arrived at 9871 Avenue A just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night to find smoke coming out of the building. The fire was contained to a single room.
BRFD is estimating a total loss of $25,000. The fire is still under investigation.
