Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant duplex fire ruled arson

45 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 April 18, 2019 10:48 PM April 18, 2019 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators are saying a vacant duplex fire that happened on Avenue A was set intentionally.

Firefighters arrived at 9871 Avenue A just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday night to find smoke coming out of the building. The fire was contained to a single room.

BRFD is estimating a total loss of $25,000. The fire is still under investigation. 

