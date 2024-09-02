86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant commercial building ruled total loss after early-morning fire

2 hours 39 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, September 02 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A building is being ruled a total loss after an early-morning fire, the cause of which is not yet determined. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened on Brookline Avenue off Drusilla Lane around 4:30 a.m.. The building at 9541 Brookline Ave. was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. 

Google lists that address as housing businesses such as Palace for Healthy Living and Consultants and Adams Commercial Cleaning. 

No one was injured in the fire, but the building is being ruled a total loss. 

Investigators were on the scene Monday morning to determine the cause. 

