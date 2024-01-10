34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant apartment fire under investigation

Wednesday, January 10 2024
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge firefighters responded to calls of an apartment fire at the Bella of Baton Rouge apartment complex on Boulevard De Province Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., crews found smoke and fire coming from a vacant apartment unit on the second floor that was spreading to neighboring vacant units. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

