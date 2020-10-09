VA clinics closed in Baton Rouge, Franklin due to Delta precautions

NEW ORLEANS – Officials announced Friday that due to the anticipated effects of Hurricane Delta, The Franklin and Baton Rouge Community Based Outpatient Clinics will be closed Friday October 9, 2020.

The clinics will be closed Monday, October 12 for Columbus Day and will reopen Tuesday, October 13.

Patients with appointments are being contacted to reschedule. Contact VA in Southeast Louisiana at 1-800-935-8387.