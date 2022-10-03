83°
UTV overturns; helmetless, unbelted Louisiana teen dies
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a 16-year-old riding in a utility terrain vehicle without using a seat belt or helmet died after a 14-year-old driver lost control and overturned.
The driver suffered minor injuries, although also helmetless and unrestrained.
Police say the accident occurred Sunday afternoon near Natchitoches.
