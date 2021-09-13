Utility worker struck and killed by drunk driver while helping storm cleanup

SLIDELL - A utility worker died over the weekend after being struck by an alleged drunk driver while helping cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida.

Louisiana State Police said the utility worker was directing traffic on Highway 443 Friday when they were hit by accused drunk driver John Kite. Deputies said Kite hit a 'Lane Closed' sign and multiple orange cones before hitting the utility worker, who was wearing reflective gear.

The worker was taken to a hospital and died days later.

Kite took a breathalyzer test and was found to be over the legal limit. He was booked for vehicular negligent injuring.