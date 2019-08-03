81°
Utility worker killed near Northern California wildfire

August 05, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CLEARLAKE, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a utility worker has been killed near a Northern California wildfire as crews continue to battle multiple blazes that have forced more evacuations.
  
Pacific Gas and Electric spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin says the worker sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle-related accident Saturday on the western edge of the Carr fire in Shasta County.
  
She says Jairus Ayeta, who was in his 20s, worked as an apprentice lineman for PG&E.
  
Ayeta is the seventh person to die in the destructive fire burning for two weeks near Redding. Two firefighters and four other people were also killed. The fire was more than 40 percent contained Sunday.
  
Meanwhile, new evacuations were ordered Saturday near twin fires burning in Mendocino and Lake counties. Dry, hot winds have been fueling the flames.
