Utility worker in Catahoula Parish gets 14,000-volt shock

1 hour 53 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2019 Jun 26, 2019 June 26, 2019 9:12 PM June 26, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WINNSBORO, La. (AP) - An electric company lineman is recovering from injuries suffered after he inadvertently touched a high-voltage line.
  
The Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service says in a news release that the worker, whose name was not released, was working in a bucket truck Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in Catahoula Parish when he touched the line.
  
The release says sheriff's deputies were on the scene within minutes, followed by emergency medical service personnel.
  
Ambulance service spokesman Shane Scott says the victim was hospitalized for burn care and was reported as "stable and improving."
