Utility pole teetering over Government Street after crash Monday

BATON ROUGE - A car crash has left power lines hanging low over a busy roadway near downtown Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The accident was reported shortly before 11 o'clock on Government Street at East Drive. Photos from the scene showed a utility pole leaning over the street.

Government Street is currently blocked off at the scene of the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.