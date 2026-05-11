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Utility pole fire shuts down Highland Road at railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently on the scene of a utility pole on fire on Highland Road at the railroad tracks near Old Perkins Road.
The department said Highland Road is currently shut down in both directions.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek alternate routes.
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