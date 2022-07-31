Utah twins pregnant with 2nd set of twins

LINDON, Utah - Kerri Bunker and Kelli Wall know a thing or two about twins.



The two women are identical twins who already each have one set of twins. Now, they are getting ready to each have a second set of twins next spring.



The two women found out this summer that they were having twins again. They are due two weeks apart next spring.



It marked the latest sign that the two women are destined to live similar lives. They are both teachers at the same school, and they married best friends.



Their first sets of twins are similar in age, as well. Bunker's twins, Kole and Hallie, are 3-years-old. Wall's twins, Madison and McKell, are 4-years-old.



Wall considers it a blessing to be a twin because you always have a best friend.