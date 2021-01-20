Utah man arrested after allegedly impersonating an officer, stealing a doughnut

UTAH COUNTY, Utah - A man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer of the law and stealing a doughnut, authorities in Utah report.

According to CNN, 47-year-old Daniel Mark Wright was arrested over the weekend after a 7-Eleven employee in Utah County approached a police officer, saying a suspicious person entered the store earlier that day wearing a sheriff's deputy jacket, but didn't seem to be an officer.

Documents from the Utah County Sheriff's Office say the store manager said the man, later identified as Wright, also stole a doughnut from the store.

After the employee gave police a description of the white truck Wright was driving, police found the vehicle parked in a nearby motel.

The truck was listed as stolen, documents say. An officer who viewed surveillance video from the 7-Eleven store says the footage also showed a woman in the vehicle.

Both Wright and the woman, who was identified as 40-year-old Christian Rose Olsen were apprehended and face charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony.

Police say they found the jacket hanging in Wright's motel room nearby and that he admitted he had been at the 7-Eleven store, but did not answer questions about the stolen vehicle.

Olsen told police someone else had given them the vehicle several days earlier and she did not know it was stolen, according to a second probable cause statement.

But investigators allege Wright, Olsen and the person who gave them the vehicle are "involved in extensive criminal activity regarding vehicle burglary and vehicle theft among other things," the statement says.

Wright told police he paid for the doughnut, but the store manager disputes the claim, and a receipt found at Wright's room did not show a doughnut purchase.

Both Wright and Olsen are being held without bail at the Utah County Jail, and neither has an attorney listed, according to CNN.

Police have not recovered the doughnut.