USS Ramage returns to Ingalls shipyard for improvements

Image from US Navy

PASCAGOULA, Miss. - The USS Ramage will return to the Ingalls Shipbuilding's Pascagoula shipyard on Nov. 21 for an overhaul.



The destroyer was built at Ingalls in the mid-1990s.



The Mississippi Press reports Ingalls was recently awarded a contract valued at $21.4 million to modernize the Ramage. The overhaul of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will include ship alterations, repairs, testing, and procurement of materials. The work is expected to be complete by late 2017.



The Ramage was the fifth of 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Ingalls has delivered to the U.S. Navy. It was launched Feb. 11, 1994 and commissioned into the fleet on July 22, 1995.



It is named in honor of Vice Admiral Lawson Ramage, a sub commander who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II.