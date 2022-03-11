Latest Weather Blog
USS Ramage returns to Ingalls shipyard for improvements
Trending News
PASCAGOULA, Miss. - The USS Ramage will return to the Ingalls Shipbuilding's Pascagoula shipyard on Nov. 21 for an overhaul.
The destroyer was built at Ingalls in the mid-1990s.
The Mississippi Press reports Ingalls was recently awarded a contract valued at $21.4 million to modernize the Ramage. The overhaul of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer will include ship alterations, repairs, testing, and procurement of materials. The work is expected to be complete by late 2017.
The Ramage was the fifth of 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers Ingalls has delivered to the U.S. Navy. It was launched Feb. 11, 1994 and commissioned into the fleet on July 22, 1995.
It is named in honor of Vice Admiral Lawson Ramage, a sub commander who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions during World War II.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
-
Judge denies Melanie Curtin's request for new trial in Perkins sex crimes...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year