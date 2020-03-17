USS KIDD Veterans Museum temporarily closed

BATON ROUGE - As of Tuesday, the USS KIDD Veterans Museum is temporarily closed to the public in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

In alignment with Governor Edwards’ proclamations, the Museum may remain closed until Monday, April 13, 2020.

None of the Museum's staff or volunteers have been infected with the virus and the situation will be re-assessed on a regular basis.

