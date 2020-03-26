87°
USS KIDD Veteran Museum offering virtual tours amid temporary closure
BATON ROUGE - With the USS KIDD Veterans Museum temporarily closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic they are offering something new on their website.
A 3D tour of the forward section of the ship has been made available on the museum's website.
This feature is a great way for "teachers, schoolchildren, history buffs and World War II enthusiasts, and the general public to visit USS KIDD from home," says Executive Director, Rosehn Gipe.
The ship is a Fletcher class destroyer that survived a Kamikaze hit in 1945. Click here to access the tour.
