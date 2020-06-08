USS Kidd cancels 4th of July levee events due to virus concerns

BATON ROUGE - The USS Kidd's levee festival on the 4th of July has been canceled because of the coronavirus.

The museum revealed Monday, it was not hosting the gathering on the levee that coincides with the annual fireworks show sponsored by WBRZ and the Manship family, the TV station's owners.

Ship officials said the coronavirus shutdown and ongoing health advisories limited what the USS Kidd could organization on July 4th.

"We have determined that it is not advisable to encourage large groups to gather, even as Baton Rouge is easing into Phase 2 of COVID-19 response and recovery. Also, because of the two-month closure, during what was shaping up to be the busiest time of the year, the Museum is not in a financial position to produce the festival," USS Kidd officials said in a news release Monday.

Details on a fireworks broadcast by WBRZ will be released later in June.