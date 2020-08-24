76°
USPS temporarily suspends operations ahead of Tropical Storm Marco

Monday, August 24 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOUISIANA - The United States Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations in the following 3-digit ZIP codes due to Tropical Storm Marco: 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, 708.

USPS says there will be no delivery or retail services. 

Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, August 25. 

