USPS suspends retail delivery services in parts of Louisiana Wednesday

6 hours 29 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, October 28 2020 Oct 28, 2020 October 28, 2020 11:07 AM October 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – United States Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations in certain areas of southeast Louisiana due to Hurricane Zeta. 

The USPS explained that operations at all post offices within ZIP codes starting with the following numbers will be suspended Wednesday, Oct. 28: 

-700

-701

-703

-704

USPS says it will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.

Please click here for additional information.

