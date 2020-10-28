76°
USPS suspends retail delivery services in parts of Louisiana Wednesday
BATON ROUGE – United States Postal Service is temporarily suspending operations in certain areas of southeast Louisiana due to Hurricane Zeta.
The USPS explained that operations at all post offices within ZIP codes starting with the following numbers will be suspended Wednesday, Oct. 28:
-700
-701
-703
-704
USPS says it will continue to provide updates to keep the public informed about mail delivery and retail operations.
Please click here for additional information.
