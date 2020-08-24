87°
USPS suspends operations over potential storm threat Monday
LOUISIANA - The United States Postal Service suspended mail delivery in parts of Louisiana Monday ahead of Marco's potential impact.
USPS operations will be put on hold in the following 3-digit ZIP codes: 700, 701, 703, 704, 707, 708. USPS says there will be no delivery or retail services.
Normal operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
