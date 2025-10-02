91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

USPS suspends operations at St. Amant Post Office

1 hour 35 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 02 2025 Oct 2, 2025 October 02, 2025 1:47 PM October 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - The USPS temporarily suspended operation at the St. Amant post office on Oct. 1.

The agency said customers in St. Amant can use the Sorrento Post Office, which is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Delivery operations aren't expected to be affected by the suspension. 

Trending News

USPS did not release a reason for shuttering the St. Amant location. WBRZ is searching for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days