USPS suspends operations at St. Amant Post Office
ST. AMANT - The USPS temporarily suspended operation at the St. Amant post office on Oct. 1.
The agency said customers in St. Amant can use the Sorrento Post Office, which is open Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Delivery operations aren't expected to be affected by the suspension.
USPS did not release a reason for shuttering the St. Amant location. WBRZ is searching for more information.
