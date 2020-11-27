USPS suggests sending your packages early this holiday season

BATON ROUGE - With most US citizens using Zoom to gather with extended family members and beloved friends during the 2020 holiday season, the United Postal Service (USPS) is expecting that an unusually large number of holiday gifts will be sent by mail.

For this reason, USPS is not only adjusting its employee's schedules so as to meet the increase in customer demand, but it's encouraging customers to, if possible, send their gift packages early so as to avoid the Christmas-time rush.

According to a Nov. 27 news release from USPS, the busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

To avoid in-person visits to USPS locations, the organization suggests customers simply use usps.com or the Click-N-Ship feature to ship their holiday gifts, order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage, and request free next-day Package Pickup.

It notes that one advantage to using the website is that usps.com is always open.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:

-Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

-Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

-Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

-Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

-Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

-Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

-Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

-Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

-Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

-Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

-Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

-Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

-Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

For additional information on holiday shipping with USPS, please visit usps.com/holidaynews.

*Not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25. Actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions. Some restrictions apply. For Priority Mail Express shipments mailed Dec. 22 through Dec. 25, the money-back guarantee applies only if the shipment was not delivered, or delivery was not attempted, within two business days.