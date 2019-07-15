USPS restores mail delivery, retail operations after Barry

LOUISIANA - Officials have announced the resumption of mail delivery and retail operations which were temporarily suspended due to the recent severe weather.

Services will resume in the following areas:

Acadia

Allen

Ascension Parish

Assumption Parish

Beauregard Parish

Calcasieu Parish

Cameron Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Parish

Iberia Parish

Iberville Parish

Lafayette

Lafourche Parish

Livingston Parish

Orleans Parish

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee Parish

St. Bernard Parish

St. Charles Parish

St. Helena Parish

St. James Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. Landry Parish

St. Martin Parish

St. Mary Parish

Tangipahoa Parish

Terrebonne Parish

Vermilion Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

West Feliciana Parish