Usher and Sheryl Crow to perform in NOLA during 'Rockin New Year's' celebration with Ryan Seacrest

Photo: ABC

The Crescent City is all set to ring in the new year with two of pop music's most beloved icons.

ABC announced, Tuesday, that Sheryl Crow and Usher will perform live from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020."

The two will join Central time zone host, Billy Porter in celebrating the start of 2020.

It was previously announced that Ciara will MC and perform the celebration out west. Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED are also scheduled to perform from Hollywood.

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale will host the telecast from Times Square in New York City. East Coast performers have yet to be announced.