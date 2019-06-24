Used car quits, buyer takes car lot to court

ZACHARY - If a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It's a hard lesson that plenty of people learn when they buy a car from a used car lot and these types of calls are frequently made to 2 On Your Side.

The story often involves a vehicle that worked well for a couple of days and then suddenly stopped working. Sherry T. Johnson contacted 2 On Your Side after it happened to her, with the hopes that her story will help someone else.

In January, Johnson went looking for a new car to help with her commute. Her commute consisted of a six-mile walk to work and a six-mile walk home from work. She says someone recommended she shop for a used vehicle at Unique Autos in Zachary.

Johnson took a 2006 Lincoln Zephyr for a test drive and says it drove just fine. She purchased the car "as is" for $2,000 and two days later says the oil light went on and it ran out of gas. She had it towed to a mechanic only to learn her new investment would cost her a lot more. The car needed a new motor.

"That's why they sold it to me at the price they sold it to me," said Johnson. "I didn't know. I didn't pay attention to it."

Johnson decided to fight and made calls to the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission, the Better Business Bureau and took a trip downtown.

"I went to small claims court and filed a suit against Unique Autos," she said.

The auto shop settled out of court for $750. While that didn't make her whole, it helped with paying for part of the new motor.

Johnson says she didn't wait to file in small claims court, she did it right away. The court costs were about $130, her only recourse since buying a used car from a car lot doesn't give you many protections.