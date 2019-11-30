USDA announces turkey & bacon recall a day after Thanksgiving

A Black Friday recall of certain turkey and bacon products has affected four U.S. states.

According to the nation's Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling 121,083 pounds of its products because they contain soy, an allergen that isn't listed on the product labels.

The bacon and turkey breast items – all Cajun style- were produced on various dates between October 29, 2018 and November 19, 2019.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and West Virginia, where the turkey products may have been offered as retail-sliced deli product.

So, far there have been not been any reports of illness due to consumption of the recalled products.