92°
Latest Weather Blog
USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon
McLEAN, Va. (AP) - The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home on Plank Road damaged in overnight fire
-
Crews called to reported tanker leak in WBR
-
Local, state officials to discuss funding for flood control project
-
Goodbye summer: Local students return to class
-
Aggressor armed with scissors threatened gun-carrying shopper inside Walmart, incited store-wide panic