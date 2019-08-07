92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

USA Today HQ evacuated as police search for man with weapon

1 hour 20 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2019 Aug 7, 2019 August 07, 2019 12:04 PM August 07, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
McLEAN, Va. (AP) - The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
  
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
  
Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days