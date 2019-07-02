US Women's Soccer beats England, moves on to World Cup finals

The U.S. Women's National Team bested England in the semifinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Despite the absence of star player Megan Rapinoe, the U.S. won 2-1, with American goals scored by Press and team captain Alex Morgan and England's goal scored by Ellen White.

As the defending champions, the United States has been dominating the World Cup, beating Thailand 13-0 in the opener and winning its knockout games against Spain and host country France 2-1 each.

The U.S. will face the winner of Wednesday's game, Sweden vs. Netherlands, at the finals on Sunday.