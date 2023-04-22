US wants 1 million to share DNA, health habits for science

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. researchers are seeking a million volunteers for an ambitious project to learn to better customize health care.

The National Institutes of Health will open nationwide enrollment on Sunday for what's called the All of Us project. Officials announced details about the study on Tuesday, saying they aim to compare how our genes, lifestyles and environment interact.

They hope to unravel why some people escape illness and others don't, so eventually doctors can better tailor advice on disease prevention and treatment. Researchers are seeking volunteers from all walks of life, the healthy and the not-so-healthy.

Answers won't come quickly: Participants agree to share their medical records, DNA and health habits and be tracked for at least 10 years.