US traffic deaths fell slightly in first half of year

DETROIT (AP) - The number of people killed on U.S. roads fell slightly in the first half of 2018, but a top safety organization says it's likely that more than 40,000 will die during the full year.

The National Safety Council on Wednesday estimated that 18,720 people were killed in traffic crashes from January through June, down about one-half percent from a year ago. Another 2.1 million people were seriously injured during the first half, 1 percent lower than last year.

The council says at the current pace the U.S. could see its third straight year with 40,000 traffic deaths. It says the slight drop in fatalities isn't a sign of progress. It's more of a slowdown from large increases in 2015 and 2016, the steepest two-year rise in over 50 years.