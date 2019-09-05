77°
US stocks surge in afternoon trading, rebounding from slump

4 years 1 week 2 days ago Wednesday, August 26 2015 Aug 26, 2015 August 26, 2015 2:37 PM August 26, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

U.S. stocks surged in afternoon trading, putting the stock market on track for its biggest gain in close to four years.

Stocks are rebounding from a six-day slump that was prompted by concerns about the health of the Chinese economy. 

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 528 points, or 3.3 percent, as of 3:26 p.m. Eastern. The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 59 points, or 3.2 percent, to 1,926. The Nasdaq composite gained 156 points, or 3.5 percent.

Treasury bonds fell, pushing up the yield on the 10-year note to 2.19 percent from 2.07 percent.

