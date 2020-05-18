81°
Latest Weather Blog
US stocks rally on hopes for vaccine and economic recovery
Stocks rallied on Wall Street Monday as investors became hopeful that more progress was being made in getting countries past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The S&P 500 jumped 3.2%, erasing its losses from last week. Investors welcomed signs that European countries were taking more steps to lift lockdowns.
They were also cheered by word from a drug company that it had encouraging results in very early testing of an experimental coronavirus vaccine.
Over the weekend, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed optimism that the U.S. economy could begin to recover in the second half of the year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith